What's open, what's closed over the holiday in New Brunswick
Many stores close early Christmas Eve and stay closed for next two days
Most retail and grocery stores in New Brunswick will be closed Monday for Christmas Day and will stay closed the next day, Boxing Day. Transit won't be operating those days either and will have an early end on Christmas Eve.
Here's a look at what's open and what's closed over the holidays:
Retail and grocery:
Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 (Sunday)
-
Sobeys locations close at 5 p.m.
-
Walmart will be open, with hours depending on the location.
-
Atlantic Superstore will be open until 5 p.m.
-
N.B. Liquor closes at 6 p.m.
-
Shoppers Drug Mart locations close early at different times.
-
Saint John City Market is open until 3 p.m.
-
Resurgo Place in Moncton is closed
-
Regent Mall in Fredericton is open until 5 p.m.
-
CF Champlain mall in Dieppe is open until 5 p.m.
-
McAllister Place in Saint John is open until 5 p.m.
Christmas, Dec. 25 (Monday)
-
Sobeys, Walmart, and Atlantic Superstore will be closed.
-
N.B. Liquor is closed
-
Shoppers Drug Mart is closed
-
Resurgo Place, Regent Mall, CF Champlain mall and McAllister Place mall are closed
-
Saint John City Market is closed
Boxing Day, Dec. 26 (Tuesday)
-
Sobeys, Walmart and Atlantic Superstore will be closed.
-
N.B. Liquor is closed
-
Some Shoppers Drug Marts will be open
-
Resurgo Place, Regent Mall, CF Champlain mall and McAllister Place mall are closed
-
Saint John City Market is closed
Government offices, public services:
Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 (Sunday)
-
Saint John city arenas will close at 3 p.m.
-
Saint John Transit will stop service at 6 p.m.
-
Codiac Tranpo in Moncton will stop service early, depending on routes
-
Fredericton Transit will not run
-
Fredericton arenas and pool will close at 3 p.m.
-
City and provincial government services are closed already because it is Sunday
Christmas, Dec. 25 (Monday)
-
Saint John city arenas will be closed
-
Buses in Saint John, Fredericton and Moncton will not run
-
Fredericton arenas will be closed
-
Fredericton city hall will be closed
-
Moncton city hall will be closed
-
Saint John city hall will be closed
-
Service Canada and Service New Brunswick will be closed
Boxing Day, Dec. 26 (Tuesday)
-
Saint John city arenas will be closed
-
Buses in Saint John, Fredericton and Moncton will not run
-
Fredericton arenas will be closed
-
Fredericton, Moncton, and Saint John city halls will be closed
-
Service Canada and Service New Brunswick will be closed