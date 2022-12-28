What's open, what's closed over the holiday in New Brunswick

Most retail and grocery stores in New Brunswick will be closed Monday for Christmas Day and will stay closed the next day, Boxing Day. Transit won't be operating those days either and will have an early end on Christmas Eve.

Here's a look at what's open and what's closed over the holidays:

Retail and grocery:

Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 (Sunday)

Sobeys locations close at 5 p.m.

Walmart will be open, with hours depending on the location.

Atlantic Superstore will be open until 5 p.m.

N.B. Liquor closes at 6 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart locations close early at different times.

Saint John City Market is open until 3 p.m.

Resurgo Place in Moncton is closed

Regent Mall in Fredericton is open until 5 p.m.

CF Champlain mall in Dieppe is open until 5 p.m.

McAllister Place in Saint John is open until 5 p.m.

Christmas, Dec. 25 (Monday)

Sobeys, Walmart, and Atlantic Superstore will be closed.

N.B. Liquor is closed

Shoppers Drug Mart is closed

Resurgo Place, Regent Mall, CF Champlain mall and McAllister Place mall are closed

Saint John City Market is closed

Boxing Day, Dec. 26 (Tuesday)

Sobeys, Walmart and Atlantic Superstore will be closed.

N.B. Liquor is closed

Some Shoppers Drug Marts will be open

Resurgo Place, Regent Mall, CF Champlain mall and McAllister Place mall are closed

Saint John City Market is closed

Government offices, public services:

Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 (Sunday)

Saint John city arenas will close at 3 p.m.

Saint John Transit will stop service at 6 p.m.

Codiac Tranpo in Moncton will stop service early, depending on routes

Fredericton Transit will not run

Fredericton arenas and pool will close at 3 p.m.

City and provincial government services are closed already because it is Sunday

Christmas, Dec. 25 (Monday)

Saint John city arenas will be closed

Buses in Saint John, Fredericton and Moncton will not run

Fredericton arenas will be closed

Fredericton city hall will be closed

Moncton city hall will be closed

Saint John city hall will be closed

Service Canada and Service New Brunswick will be closed

Boxing Day, Dec. 26 (Tuesday)