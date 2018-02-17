What's open and closed on Thanksgiving

If you need to pick up some pumpkin pie, you better hit the stores before Monday.

Most retailers will be closed on the Thanksgiving holiday, but pharmacies may be open, depending on location.

This is what's open on what will be a physically distancing version of Thanksgiving.

And remember, stores that are open will require customers to wear masks.

Retail and grocery:

Walmart, Sobeys and Atlantic Superstore locations are closed.

NB Liquor will be closed.

Some Shoppers Drug Mart locations are open but hours vary by location.

Attractions:

Magnetic Hill Zoo will be open.

Resurgo Place will be closed.

New Brunswick Museum will be closed.

Government offices, public services: