What's open and closed on Labour Day in New Brunswick?

The unofficial end of summer is here.

While Labour Day marks the end of summer vacations for many New Brunswickers, it also marks one last day of rest before heading back to school or work.

Most businesses are closed for the day throughout the province.

Grocery store chains, including Sobeys, Atlantic Superstore and Walmart are closed, as are N.B. Liquor and Cannabis N.B.

Some pharmacies are open today.

The province's three largest malls — Fredericton's Regent Mall, Dieppe's CF Champlain Place and McAllister Place in Saint John — are closed.

There is no bus service in Fredericton, Moncton, Saint John or Miramichi.

All Service Canada and Service New Brunswick locations in the province are closed.