What's open and closed in New Brunswick on Family Day
Monday will be the second time the province celebrates the statuary holiday.
Monday will be the second time the province celebrates the statuary holiday
After snowy weather this week, families across the province will try to get out this holiday weekend to fight the cabin fever.
Monday is the second time the province will celebrate Family Day, a statuary holiday observed by eight provinces. But before you polish off any remaining storm chip crumbs and head out for an adventure, here's a list of what's open and closed this Family Day.
Retail and grocery
- Regent Mall, McAllister Mall, Champlain Place and Northumberland Square are closed.
- NB Liquor and Cannabis NB stores are closed.
- Sobeys stores are closed.
- Walmart is closed.
- Atlantic Superstore stores are closed.
Schools and public services
- Public schools across the province are closed on Family Day.
- City hall offices in Saint John, Moncton and Fredericton are closed.
- UNB Saint John, UNB Fredericton, Mount Allison, NBCC and other post-secondary schools will have no classes but some facilities remain open.
- All Service New Brunswick offices are closed.
- Codiac Transpo and Fredericton Transit will not be operating.
- Saint John Transit buses will operate on a Sunday schedule.
- Service Canada offices are open since the holiday is not observed federally.