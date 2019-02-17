What's open and closed in New Brunswick on Family Day

After snowy weather this week, families across the province will try to get out this holiday weekend to fight the cabin fever.

Monday is the second time the province will celebrate Family Day, a statuary holiday observed by eight provinces. But before you polish off any remaining storm chip crumbs and head out for an adventure, here's a list of what's open and closed this Family Day.

Retail and grocery

Regent Mall, McAllister Mall, Champlain Place and Northumberland Square are closed.

NB Liquor and Cannabis NB stores are closed.

Sobeys stores are closed.

Walmart is closed.

Atlantic Superstore stores are closed.

Schools and public services