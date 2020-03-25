Most New Brunswick retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving Monday.

Drugstores may be open depending on location.

Due to recent circuit-breaker public health restrictions, people are only permitted to celebrate the holiday at home or on their property with members of their own household, or in venues where vaccine passports are being certified before entry, such as restaurants.

Read more about rules and exemptions from the Government of New Brunswick.

This is what's open on Thanksgiving Monday:

Retail and grocery:

Walmart, Sobeys and Atlantic Superstore locations are closed.

Regent Mall, McAllister Place and Champlain Place will be closed.

Saint John City Market is closed.

N.B. Liquor will be closed.

Some Shoppers Drug Mart locations are open but hours vary by location.

Attractions:

Magnetic Hill Zoo will be open.

Resurgo Place will be closed.

Government offices, public services: