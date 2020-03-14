What's cancelled in N.B. because of COVID-19

The spread of COVID-19 worldwide has forced closures and cancellations of events in New Brunswick. Here is an updated list.

The spread of COVID-19 worldwide has led the New Brunswick Health Department to recommend postponing or cancelling events involving more than 150 people.

Here is a list of postponements and cancellations so far.

Provincewide

Public schools are closed for two weeks.

CCNB has suspended classes for next week.

New Brunswick College of Craft & Design has suspending all in-person classes for the week of March 16-20. College will be open for students to pick up books and/or materials and co-ordinate with faculty for the continuation of their studies.

Crandall University has suspended all in-person classes. Classes will continue online beginning March 18. Exam information will be finalized March 20.

St. Thomas University, University of Moncton, University of New Brunswick have suspended all in-person classes.

NBCC has suspended classes for next week.

Mount Allison University has suspended classes for the rest of the academic year.

Via Rail has cancelled passenger train service on the Ocean line, from Montreal to Halifax, until March 27.

All ringette programming has been suspended in New Brunswick until further notice, including the U-9/U-10 Provincial Jamboree and Competitive Provincial Championships in Moncton.

Special Olympics NB has suspended all community weekly training, competitions and fundraising events until March 31. It will re-evaluate the situation then.

New Brunswick Court of Queen's Bench has suspended jury trials between now and May 12.

Sistema NB Richibucto Centre performances at nursing home in Rexton, Bouctouche and Saint-Louis will be rescheduled for later this year.

Provincial Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship in Campbellton has been cancelled.

Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has suspended play for the rest of the season and all hockey activity until further notice.

Harlem Globetrotters games scheduled for Saint John, Fredericton and Moncton are still up in the air, pending a decision next week.

Anglican Diocese of Fredericton is withdrawing the common cup from the Holy Communion.

Fredericton

Fredericton Playhouse has cancelled all public events through April 2.

The 6th annual UNB/MWC Pow-Wow scheduled for April 3 is cancelled.

Green Party of New Brunswick's annual general meeting, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, has been postponed until further notice.

The UnHeard has cancelled its Saturday show at the Charlotte Street Arts Centre in Fredericton.

The Fredericton Chamber of Commerce has postponed all its events through the end of April.

The Fredericton District Soccer Association has suspended all activities until further notice.

RBC Training Ground has decided to suspend the six remaining 2020 RBC Training Ground qualifying events, one of which was taking place in Fredericton.

The International Humanitarian Law conference, hosted by the Canadian Red Cross and scheduled for Friday at UNB in Fredericton, has been postponed.

Fredericton ITF Challenger, a tennis event scheduled for next week, is cancelled.

Saturday's 11th annual Four Leaf Formal at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Fredericton has been postponed.

The CCAA volleyball nationals will still take place in Fredericton but no fans are allowed in the arena.

The 2020 Junior East Wheelchair Basketball Championship has been cancelled.

Regent Mall has suspended use of strollers, wheelchairs, walkers and shopping caddies, has removed food court trays and closed the children's play area.

The Luxor Shriners pancake breakfast and Kings Landing's annual sugar bush, which was scheduled to take place March 14 and 15, has been cancelled.

St. Thomas University's and the University of New Brunswick's Ticket to Diversity: Together We Act multicultural event, scheduled to take place March 14, has been cancelled.

Saint John, Rothesay, Quispamsis

The 2020 Canadian Masters Track and Field Championships scheduled for March 14-15 at the Saint John Irving Oil Field House has been cancelled

The Canada Games Aquatic Centre has cancelled weekend public swims and all fitness classes. Members still have access to the pool.

The 2020 Canadian Masters Curling Championships, scheduled to take place at Riverside and Thistle St. Andrews clubs from March 28 to April 5, have been cancelled.

The annual St. Patrick's Day dinner on March 17 is cancelled.

The Kennebecasis Valley Basketball Association is suspend all practices and games indefinitely.

The Saint John Theatre Company will reschedule its spring productions. Late March performances of Driving Miss Daisy will be moved to the BMO Studio Theatre. May performances of The Wolves and Mary Poppins have been rescheduled to the fall 2020. The Wolves was scheduled to take place May 7-8 at the Irving Oil Field House but will now take place in early October. Mary Poppins was scheduled to run May 20-23 at Imperial Theatre and is until mid-November.

Events hosted by the Red Cross have been cancelled. Red Cross events at Market Square from March 19-21 and Lancaster Mall on March 27 have been cancelled.

New Brunswick Youth Orchestra's finale concert, scheduled for March 15 at the Imperial Theatre, has been cancelled.

The Saint John Home Show, scheduled for today through Sunday, has been postponed.

McAllister Mall has suspended its wheelchair and stroller loan program, use of food trays.

The Saint John Wine Fair scheduled for March 28 has been cancelled.

The Scooby Doo Live Show has been postponed until Oct. 28.

The 3rd annual Harm Reduction Symposium at the Saint John Regional Hospital, scheduled for March 27 and 28, has been cancelled.

James Mullinger's comedy show scheduled for March 14 at the Imperial Theatre has been postponed until June 12.

The Canadian Masters Curling Championship in Rothesay and Saint John, scheduled to take place March 29 to April 5, has been cancelled.

Concert at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, scheduled for Sunday, has been postponed to a later date.

Moncton area

The Loverboy and Trooper concert, scheduled for the Moncton Canadian Centre on April 4, is postponed. Tickets already purchased will be honoured for the new date once confirmed.

Several performances at Casino New Brunswick are postponed, including: Daughtry (March 30), The Clairvoyants (March 31), Loverboy and Trooper (April 4) Alan Doyle (April 8) and Charley Pride (April 22). Terry Fator scheduled for April 17, has been rescheduled for August 21.

The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton has postponed two events: the Chamber Business After Hours at Canvas Tapestry Collection, scheduled for March 25 and the Distinguished Speaker Series Luncheon with Premier Blaine Higgs, scheduled for March 27.

The Dieppe Market is closed Saturday.

The Moncton Muslim Association is suspending Friday prayers until further no tice.

Théâtre l'Escaouette and Satellite Théâtre have set the maximum capacity of 100 people per show for the March 14 performances of The Limits of Possible Noise. The performancee will go ahead as planned.

Magnetic Hill Zoo has cancelled its Sunday winter openings until further notice. ​​​​​​

Resurgo Place has cancelled its Brilliant Labs for Saturday.

The Capitol Theatre is postponing or cancelling its upcoming events. Ticket holders will be notified and further information will be shared once available.

The Greater Moncton Home Show has cancelled events scheduled for March 20, 21 and 22 at the Moncton Coliseum.

YMCA of Greater Moncton has cancelled swim and gym sessions in Early Learning Centres.

YMCA Battle of the Brains, originally planned for Saturday, is postponed until Oct. 17.

Archdiocese of Moncton has cancelled catechism classes.

Moncton RV Show, which was set to take place from March 12 to 15 at the Moncton Coliseum, has been cancelled.

The Moncton Market has been cancelled for March 14.

Nigadoo

Soccer New Brunswick U15-U18 training scheduled for this weekend in Nigadoo is being postponed.

St. Stephen

Cheer NB provincials set for March 21 and 22 have been postponed.

The anniversary celebration for Charlotte Dial-a-Ride that was planned for March 19 has now been postponed.

Miramichi