What does it mean to become Canadian? Canada's newest citizens share their thoughts

On Sunday, 35 people born in 17 different countries spent their first Canada Day in Fredericton as Canadian citizens.

A citizenship ceremony took place at the Beaverbrook Art Gallery.

Ever wondered how the oath of citizenship goes? Here are 35 people from 17 different countries reciting it here in Fredericton on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanadaDay2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanadaDay2018</a> <a href="https://t.co/4PzpJhYkkE">pic.twitter.com/4PzpJhYkkE</a> —@sarahrosepetz

Some of those attending have been in Canada for years, even spending their childhood here.

Marjorie Gorospe, born in the Philippines

Marjorie Gorospe is originally from the Philippines. (Sarah Petz/CBC )

Gorospe, 41, came to Canada in 2011.

Originally, she said she only planned to stay for a year, but enjoyed living in the country. So she stayed and eventually went back to school and became an educational assistant.

Sunday's ceremony felt like Canada was recognizing her and other immigrants for the hard work and sacrifices they've made, she said.

"It's like a graduation, and really the best recognition we could get from the country we live in," she said.

"A lot of people don't know that we don't come here just for fun. Some of us come here and we leave our daughters or our siblings behind, just to give them a better life over there, because a lot of us are sending money."

Michael Quiain, born in Germany

Michael Quiain with his girlfriend Anna. (Sarah Petz/CBC )

Quiain owns two businesses in the Fredericton area. He says he finds people enjoy life more in Canada.

"It's very easy to live here. The people are very friendly. The country itself, there's not so much stress, especially here in New Brunswick. The people here are very friendly, very helpful," he said.

Having been in Canada since 2009, Quiain says having his citizenship means he can engage in his community in more meaningful ways, such as casting ballots.

"I like the community. Without the Canadian citizenship, I cannot change it," he said.

Alice Park, born in South Korea

Alice Park moved to Canada with her family from South Korea when she was in Grade 3. (Sarah Petz/CBC )

Park, 13, came to Canada in 2012 with her family when she was in Grade 3 because her parents wanted her to have more opportunities to learn English.

"I first had a hard time because it was different than Korea. The language was different, the food was different. Then I made more friends and I started to feel better," she said.

Gaining her citizenship makes her feel like she's "part of the family," she said.

Eventually, she wants to study to become a surgeon.

Rajeev Goen, born in India

Rajeev Goen was one of 35 people to get their Canadian citizenship Sunday. (Sarah Petz/CBC )

Goen says Canada's diversity, culture, and openness convinced him to move here with his family in 2008.

His children are now in university, and he would like them to have a future in Canada.

He says he decided to pursue his citizenship to advance his career and contribute to the country's economic growth.

He works for the same company he worked for in India, as it's a multinational corporation.