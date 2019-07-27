The scoop on garlic scapes and how to eat them

If you've ever seen a bunch of curly green stems with a small white bulb on the end at your local farmers' market, or received them in your weekly produce box and wondered what they are, you're not alone.

Garlic scapes are the shoot that comes up from the centre of the garlic plant.

Peter Gerber has been growing garlic for more than 10 years at Community Produce in Richmond Corner, just outside of Woodstock.

"When we first started 11 years ago there weren't a lot of people selling garlic at the market. And it took a while for people to know what to do with the scapes," Gerber said.

Today, Gerber said the popularity has grown to the point where he has people waiting for them each year. He grows about 12,000 plants a year, some of which are kept for seed.

Garlic scapes are in season from mid-July to early August. The scapes are cut off the plant to encourage larger bulb growth for the garlic in the ground.

"You won't get as big cloves you leave the scape on. So at the young tender age we clip them off and they're delicious to eat."

A pile of garlic scapes at the Fredericton Boyce Farmers' Market (Angela Bosse/CBC)

Duncan Godfried grows scapes at Hampton Hill Family Farm in Lakeside, just outside of Hampton. He describes the flavour as a milder garlic with a slightly sweet taste.

"They kind of have a texture of asparagus or green beans, crunchy kind of," Godfried said.

How to eat them

Scapes can be eaten in many ways, including fresh or stir-fried, but one of Godfried's favourites is to pickle them.

"Basically, you just boil up some vinegar and water in equal parts with some salt also in there, and you cut up the scapes so they'll fit in the canning jar ... pour the brine over top," he said.

For a spicy kick, Godfried said chili flakes or mustard seed can be added. Pickled scapes will keep for a year when properly processed.

Watch this video for a scape pesto recipe:

Pesto is another popular way people consume their scapes. Replace some or all of the basil in your favourite recipe, Godfired said. he also purees with oil, vinegar, salt and pepper and uses it as salad dressing.

Fresh in a salad is Gerber's favourite way to eat scapes is chopped up fresh in a salad, which adds a fresh crunch to each bite. He said some of his customers fry them up in a pan with their scrambled eggs.

"You can simply fry a bunch of them up and eat them like green beans with a bit of a garlic flavour to it. You make pesto, just whatever you use garlic seasoning, you can use it," Gerber said.

Scapes keep fresh in the refrigerator for about a month, Gerber said, and can also be cut up and stored in the freezer for year-long garlic flavour.