Permits for building near wetlands on the rise across most of province

Since 2013, watercourse and wetland alteration permits issued by the province have been on the rise provincewide.

Watercourse and wetland alteration permits are required for any development or construction within 30 metres of the shoreline or any wetland delineated on the province's wetland map.

According to numbers supplied by the province, just over 1,250 so-called WAWA permits were issued in 2013. By 2017, the number had increased to 2,000.

In 2017, the Fredericton region had the highest number of permits, at 456, up nearly 200 permits from 2013.

Moncton was a close second, with 426 permits issued in 2017 — 166 more than five years previous. Permit numbers in the Bathurst area remained stable, at between 200 and 290 since 2009.

Grand Falls was the only region to experience a decrease in WAWA permits, declining from 320 permits in 2011 to 273 in 2017.

Miramichi saw a slight increase in permits, going to 189 from nearly 110 permits between 2013 and 2017.

The province noted these numbers may include the same permit application more than once. If any change needs to be made, the system tracks it as a new application. Also, if a development spans more than one region, it will appear as two permits.

Geoff Harding, manager of major projects for Ducks Unlimited, wasn't surprised by the increase in permits but said it's because more people are paying attention.

"I believe there's a greater awareness of the need to get permits if you're going to work within 30 metres of a watercourse."

If a regulated wetland is impacted by development, the party responsible for the work must restore double the amount of impacted wetland somewhere else in the province. According to Harding, Ducks Unlimited is responsible for most of that restoration work.

Not all wetlands on official map

But if land is not listed on the provincial map, it isn't considered a wetland, regardless of what is there, he said, suggesting the mapping of wetlands in the province is incomplete.

"There is certainly … development happening on wetlands that are not mapped."

Omer Chouinard, a professor at the Université de Moncton who specializes in land use planning, recommends decentralizing the watercourse and wetland alteration approval process.

"The decision, the more it's done at the local level, the better results you have."

Wetlands are an important factor in mitigating flooding. Chouinard said since flooding affects people at a local level, decisions should be made by people who have to live with the consequences.