Fredericton bridge open again after accident brought traffic to standstill

Some Fredericton commuters may have found themselves late to work Monday morning.

An accident closed the Westmorland Street Bridge for a little over half an hour during the morning rush hour.

But shortly after 9 a.m., a Fredericton police spokesperson said the bridge was open and traffic was flowing.

A police spokesperson said there was no information available about the accident yet.

The Westmorland Street Bridge is one of only two across the St. John River in Fredericton. The other is the Princess Margaret Bridge.

The two nearest crossings are upriver at the Mactaquac Dam or downriver at the Burton Bridge, near Oromocto.

Last week, Fredericton commuters expressed frustration with a bumpy but newly paved Princess Margaret Bridge, which forced the province to complete additional construction to fix the paving job.