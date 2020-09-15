Western ridings remains Tory stronghold

Western New Brunswick came out strong for the Progressive Conservatives on Monday night, helping Premier Blaine Higgs secure a majority government.

The Tories picked up three of the four ridings in the region.

The Liberals managed to hold onto one riding, Victoria-La Vallée, where Chuck Chiasson beat Roland Michaud, who was dropped from the PC slate after sharing an offensive post on social media.

Carleton-Victoria

Liberal Andrew Harvey, who held the Carleton-Victoria seat in the last house, lost to Progressive Conservative Margaret Johnson 3,330 votes to 2,939, with all 30 polls reporting.

The People's Alliance candidate Terry Leigh Sisson was in a distant third place with 610 votes.

The two brothers running in the riding, Green candidate Rowan Patrick Miller and NDP's Meriet Gray Miller won 372 and 113 votes respectively.

Victoria-La Vallée

The Liberals managed win again in Victoria-La Vallée, which is just north of Carleton-Victoria and includes the town of Grand Falls.

Incumbent Chuck Chiasson's beat Roland Michaud, who was on the ballot as a PC but would have sat as an Independent had he won. The PCs dropped him for sharing a transphobic post.

Chiasson won 4,365 votes, with all 14 polls reporting, more than double Michaud's 2,071.

The Green's Nathanaël Denis Lavoie came third, winning 426 votes.

André Jobin, candidate for the People's Alliance, won 292 votes, while independent candidate Danny Zolondek won 92.

Carleton

Bill Hogan, the PC candidate for Carleton, secured election with 3,536 votes, with all 26 polls reporting.

Hogan, who replaced the PC's Stewart Fairgrieve in the riding after the incumbent announced he was stepping away from politics, beat the People's Alliance candidate Graham Gill, who received 1,909 votes.

Liberaal Theresa Blackburn won 1,239 votes. Green candidate Greg Crouse won 581 votes. The NDP's Shawn Oldenburg won 80 votes.

KISS NB's Andy Walton won 41 votes.

Carleton-York

PC candidate Richard Ames, who entered the race after Public Safety Minister Carl Urquhart decided not to run again, was the winner. The Tory won 4,750 votes with all 32 polls reporting. The riding includes Nackawic, Harvey and Meductic.

Coming in second was Gary Lemmon, candidate for the People's Alliance, who won 1,524 votes.

The Liberals' Robert Kitchen has won 940 votes. Green candidate Louise Comeau 890 and New Democrat Jarrett Oldenburg 110.

