6 west Saint John neighbourhoods to switch to east side water system

Less than two years after switching Saint John's west side to a new drinking water system, the city is now diverting many of those same neighbourhoods to a new water source.

The areas affected include Saint John's lower west side, Milford, Randolph, Fundy Heights, Duck Cove and Sand Cove. They are to begin receiving surface water from the Loch Lomond Treatment plant on the city's east side by the end of the year.

At the same time the city has cancelled its contract with the engineering firm that was instrumental in the creation of the west side well field water system and hired a law firm to pursue the company, BGC Engineering, for costs.

The South Bay well field will continue to serve water customers in the remaining west side neighourhoods.

Brent McGovern, the city's water commissioner, said the move will take pressure off the city's three wells at South Bay, which have been drawn down a metre below sea level, a development that could spell trouble down the road.

"I want to emphasize that there's no evidence of any intrusion of salt water or brackish water today," said McGovern.

"This is a gradual process that can take years. However, it is best that we take early action to prevent any consequences from occurring."

Several neighbourhoods in west Saint John, which are featured in dark blue, will soon be receiving drinking water from the city's east side treatment plant. (Saint John Water)

McGovern said a water main is already in place to bring the water across the Reversing Falls Bridge, but a new pumping station will be required to carry it into the six neighbourhoods.

The work is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

City blames engineering firm

McGovern said both east and west water sources meet federal and provincial guidelines. But the surface water from the east is softer and will have a different taste to new customers.

The commissioner said the city received bad advice from BGC and also from two independent hydro geologists who reviewed the engineering documentation on the capacity of the well field.

"The city is seeking compensation from the engineering firm for its wrong advice and additional costs to address the issue," said McGovern.

On Monday night, the city approved the hiring of the legal firm Torys LLP to pursue the matter, approving $275,000 plus HST and disbursements.

Saint John Mayor Don Darling said he's "very disappointed" and "very frustrated" with BGC.

"The city used that information to make their decision and they were wrong," he said.

BGC is a national company with offices in nine Canadian centres. CBC has requested comment on Saint John Water's allegations and is waiting for a response.

An illustration prepared by Saint John Water shows water levels in the city's South Bay well field have fallen a metre below sea level. This raises the risk of salt water intrusion. (Saint John Water)

The city started to look for sources of well water in 2012 as a way to save money on all, or even parts, of a new drinking water system.

The only suitable source found was in the west side's South Bay well field.

The engineering study reported there was more than enough to supply all customers west of the St. John River and it was of much higher quality than the treated surface water from nearby Spruce Lake.

West side residents not happy

The new west side water system was turned on in September, 2017.

Shortly after, complaints began to pour in from residents with leaking pipes inside their homes.

A meeting was held with Saint John Mayor Don Darling and west side residents in February 2018, to discuss plumbing issues in the area. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

The issue has been attributed to changes in the makeup of the water, leading to the breakdown of scale that had previously built up inside copper pipes.

Others residents are not happy with the taste and hardness of the well water.

A class action lawsuit has been certified by the courts, and all west side water customers are included except those choosing to opt out.