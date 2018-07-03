Switch to new water system for west Saint John neighbourhoods delayed

A plan to switch six west Saint John neighbourhoods to a new water treatment plant by the end of the year has run into a delay as water troubles continue in that part of the city.

Residents of the lower west side, Milford, Randolph, Fundy Heights, Duck Cove and Sand Cove expected to have their water system switched to the Loch Lomond Drinking Water Treatment Facility by the end of this year.

Now the move may not happen until late January or the beginning of February.

Brent McGovern, the commissioner of Saint John Water, said the pumps the city ordered internationally didn't arrive until November, which pushed construction back.

"Typically, a construction of a pumping station of this nature would take anywhere from 18 to 24 months, and we're trying to do it in about six months," McGovern said.

In July, the city announced the switch after it was discovered the South Bay well field that provides water to west Saint John had fallen a metre below sea level, putting it at risk of taking in salt water or brackish water.

In September 2017, west side residents were switched over to a new water system — the now-sinking well field — but a month later, the city started receiving complaints about leaking pipes, high pressure, poor taste and hardness of the well water.

McGovern said the South Bay well field will continue to provide water for all the west Saint John neighbourhoods until the switch, although the level has fallen even more, to 1½ metres below sea level, since the summer.

He said a team of hydro-geologists has been monitoring the levels.

"We're able to monitor what customers will be seeing essentially years down the road in terms of drinking water, and so we're assured that the drinking water quality will remain safe," he said.

Saint John Water commissioner Brent McGovern says the switch to the east Saint John drinking water plant was pushed back because the city didn't get the new pumps until November. (Linkedin)

Janice Shonaman, who lives in the West Gate neighbourhood, said she's been experiencing problems since the new system was turned on.

She said she had to spend $3,000 on repairs to fix leaky pipes and water-damaged ceilings. West Gate isn't among the neighbourhoods switching over to the east Saint John system.

"I'm going to be left on water that's ruined my pipes, ruined my dishwasher, ruined my utensils that I use in the kitchen," she said.

"I go to the [YMCA] three to four times a week for the therapy pool [and] that's where I shower because I can't even shower in my own bathtub."

Several neighbourhoods in west Saint John (dark blue) won't be receiving their drinking water from the city's east side treatment plant until the new year. (Saint John Water)

The added pressure from the six neighbourhoods that are to switch is making things worse, Shonaman said.

"It does worry me because the stress is still on our system covering the whole west side until these other areas get over to the east side," she said.

Shonaman said she understands the delay of pumps, but she's upset the timeline was pushed back.

She said she wants the city to acknowledge the mistake and apologize.

"There's lot of mitigating factors that keep going on and on, and even if somebody acknowledged, you know, 'We screwed up,' or 'We should've listened to you sooner,' or something, then we might be more apt to work with them," she said.

"But nobody's acknowledging it."