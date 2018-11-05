Days-long road closure leaves hundreds of Sackville residents far from services

A bypass route set up during a project to mitigate flooding problems in West Sackville is itself flooded, leaving hundreds of people facing a long detour to get to work, school and most services.

The temporary portion of Route 935 became submerged on Saturday after two storms hit the province over the weekend, forcing the town to close the road.

The intersection where Route 106 meets Route 935 in Sackville has been a trouble spot for decades, and the province started an aboiteau replacement project in July to fix it.

People living on the southern side of the flooding can either drive for 45 minutes through Dorchester to reach Sackville or walk. A muddy, narrow path is passable on foot.

Department of Transportation and Infrastructure crews work to repair a bypass on Route 935. The Town of Sackville says the temporary route should be open on Thursday or Friday, depending on the weather. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

"For me personally, being on the other side, it's difficult to go to work," Laura Thurston said. "We had to walk across this morning to get a drive to take our son to school and things like that, so it's extremely inconvenient."

She's lived in Westcock for eight years and estimated this is the fourth time the road has been closed.

Dwayne Acton, the town engineer, said residents are notified via social media when updates are available, but the project falls under the jurisdiction of the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Steve Boorne lives in Sackville, but his grandchildren live on the other side of the road closure. Getting his grandson to school and back is a like a 'complicated little shuttle service,' he says. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

The province did not respond to a request for an interview.

Acton said fresh water flooded the temporary bypass on Saturday. He said only one aboiteau is working to handle the water coming from the Chignecto Bay via the marsh.

"It's just not big enough to handle the capacity of water that is coming at them, so until the project is complete the only aboiteau is the six-foot aboiteau that was installed back probably 20 years ago."

Acton said the plan is to raise the road a metre, and officials hope to have it open late Thursday or Friday.

"The lack of communication is probably the biggest frustration for residents in West Sackville. We haven't really been told anything up until this point."

Last week, in light of the coming storm, Acton said, the Sackville Fire Department planted a fire truck and medical supplies in West Sackville in case the community was closed off.

Dwayne Acton, the Town of Sackville engineer, says the intersection of Route 935 and Route 106 has been a trouble spot since the 1990s, but three new aboiteaus are being added to fix the problem. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

Thurston is one on of the volunteer firefighters counted on to use the equipment in case of emergency.

"They've done a fantastic job of providing us with the preparations and equipment and medical supplies," she said. "We're very well-equipped over there."

Steve Boorne of Sackville visited his son and family on Monday afternoon by walking across. He said his family is holding up well, but getting everyone where they needed to go is, "kind of like a shuttle service, a complicated little shuttle service."