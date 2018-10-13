West Nile virus found in dead crows prompts health warnings

The chief medical officer of health is reminding New Brunswickers to protect themselves against mosquito bites following the recent positive test of West Nile virus in three American crows found dead in the Saint John region.

"While the risk of exposure to mosquito-borne illnesses is low in New Brunswick, this recent diagnosis is an important reminder for people to take precautions from spring to fall when mosquitoes are active," Dr. Jennifer Russell said in a news release.

"Preventing mosquito bites is the best way for New Brunswickers to protect against the illnesses they can carry."

The test results were confirmed by the National Microbiology Laboratory. West Nile was last detected in New Brunswick in 2003.

Steps to reduce exposure to mosquitoes

To reduce the risk of exposure to mosquitoes, the Health Department recommends taking the following steps to eliminate mosquito breeding sites in your yard:

Regularly empty standing water from articles in the yard like pool covers, flower pots, children's toys, pet bowls, etc.

Clean rain gutters regularly so water does not collect.

Turn over plastic wading pools and wheelbarrows when not in use.

Change water in birdbaths twice weekly.

Aerate ornamental ponds or stock with fish that eat mosquito larvae.

Remove debris that can hold rainwater, like old tires.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools that are not being used and keep the pool water circulating.

Symptoms of West Nile virus include fever, headache, nausea and vomiting.

Horses are also susceptible to West Nile virus. Horse owners should consult a veterinarian for advice on how to protect their horses from this disease, the Health Department said.