Woman pleads guilty to 5 firearms charges stemming from Walmart gunshots

The Moncton woman charged in connection with the killing of Candace Stevens has pleaded guilty to five firearm-related charges.

Wendy Losier, 42, was facing seven changes, including theft and possession of a weapon, following an Oct. 31 incident when shots were fired in a Miramichi Walmart.

Police allege she fled with James Curtis, Stevens's suspected killer, who is now dead.

Losier is also charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder and interference with human remains related to Stevens's death.

Stevens, who lived in Fredericton, was found dead in Upper Derby, near Miramichi, on Oct. 27, 2018.

Losier was in Miramichi provincial court Thursday to stand trial for the seven charges stemming from the Walmart incident. But the expected two-day proceeding was cut short when Losier reversed her not guilty pleas on five charges.

She pleaded guilty to:

Being knowingly in possession of a weapon with the serial number removed.

Possession of a .32-calibre Smith & Wesson revolver without a licence or registration.

Possession of a prohibited weapon.

Knowingly was an occupant of a vehicle that contained a prohibited weapon.

Possession of a loaded prohibited firearm capable of being discharged without being the holder of authorization or a licence.

The other two charges — theft under $5,000 and obstruction of operation of property — will be withdrawn, the Crown said.

Facts are 'quite convoluted'

A statement of facts was not read aloud in the courtroom. Crown prosecutor Melanie MacAulay asked if she could submit the statement as a written document because the facts are "quite convoluted."

Judge Cameron Gunn agreed, explaining to Losier it's not an unusual step and she would have the chance to go over the document with her lawyers before agreeing to the statement of facts.

A pre-sentence report has been ordered, and the Crown said there may also be a victim impact statement.

Losier originally faced seven charges related to an incident in Miramichi more than a year ago, when shots were fired in Walmart. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Police say Curtis, also known as James Edward Knight, was the one who fired the shots in the Walmart. He died at the end of a police chase after the Walmart incident.

Losier's sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 5 at 1:30 p.m.

She asked if she'd have a chance to speak at the sentencing, and the judge assured her she would.

She will remain in custody, still accused of assisting Curtis, the man Fredericton police believe killed the 31-year-old Stevens.

\Stevens's remains were found in Upper Derby on Oct. 27, 2018. (Submitted)

Losier is charged with comforting or assisting Curtis on or about Oct. 26, 2018, for the purpose of enabling him to escape, knowing that he killed Stevens.

She is also accused of transporting Stevens's remains on Oct. 27.

Losier was denied bail earlier this month.

She waived her right to a preliminary hearing during her latest court appearance in that case on Dec. 5. The matter is expected to resume in the new year.