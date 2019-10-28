Woman facing charges related to Candace Stevens homicide wants out of custody

The woman charged in connection with the murder of Candace Stevens is asking to be released while she awaits trial.

Wendy Gail Losier, 42, appeared in Fredericton court Monday morning for a show cause hearing. Defence lawyer Ben Reentovich argued for Losier to be released on conditions.

The Moncton woman is accused of comforting or assisting James Curtis, also known as James Knight, on or about Oct. 26, 2018, for the purpose of enabling him to escape.

The charge sheet alleges she knew he killed Stevens.

Knight has been confirmed dead by police.

Stevens worked at Sorella Spa in Fredericton as an esthetician. She was 'a very kind soul, a wonderful colleague, and friend,' the business posted on Facebook. (Submitted)

Losier is also accused of transporting the remains of the 31-year-old Stephens on Oct. 27.

Stephens, the mother of a young daughter, was working at a Fredericton spa at the time of her death.

Her body was discovered on Warwick Road in Upper Derby, near Miramichi, on Oct. 27, 2018.

All evidence discussed in court Monday is under a publication ban.

Justice Judy Clendening will likely deliver her decision at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

"I need time to write it," she told the court.

On Monday morning, Losier also appeared in provincial court to discuss her preliminary hearing. Arguments to waive or continue with a preliminary hearing will not be heard until the bail hearing is sorted out, the court heard.

Losier sat in court wearing a red sweatshirt with a grey hood. She became emotional and started to tear up when it became clear to her that things wouldn't be moving ahead Monday.

Rodney Jordan is representing the Crown. Losier has been in custody since she was arrested late October.