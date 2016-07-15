4 people die in separate highway crashes

Within 24 hours, four people died in separate single-vehicle crashes on New Brunswick highways.

On Monday around 11:30 a.m., three people were killed on the Trans-Canada Highway at Prince William, about 43 kilometres west of Fredericton.

Nackawic RCMP said a vehicle travelling east crossed the median and went off the highway, down a cliff and into a ravine.

An 83-year-old man, a 91-year-old woman and a 58-year-old-woman, all from Ontario, died at the scene.

2nd fatal crash

On Tuesday, a 66-year-old-woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 101 in Welsford.

The crash happened at about 2 a.m. in the community about 42 kilometres northwest of Saint John.

The woman's vehicle went onto the shoulder of the road and rolled into a ditch, RCMP said in a news release.

The Welsford woman was the only person in the vehicle and died at the scene.

RCMP are still investigating both crashes.