New Brunswick plans to eliminate a government branch that has a sprawling mandate to promote healthy lifestyles, according to two politicians familiar with the situation, though the province won't confirm the cuts.

The Wellness Branch uses a variety of means to achieve its goals including education and awareness, resources and funding, and building a network of communities and organizations.

Theresa Blackburn, a Woodstock town councillor, said she learned from a government official the branch was being "disbanded" and decentralized within government and that some employees will lose their jobs.

Beyond the Wellness Branch's broad mandate are many local programs with tangible impacts on the community, said Blackburn, who volunteers for the Western Valley Wellness Network.

"We are the fattest, the most unhealthy population in the country," Blackburn said. "We need the Wellness Network."

For more than a decade, regional networks across the province have supported food security programs, youth recreation, loneliness in seniors, literacy, housing and poverty reduction, among other initiatives, according to the town councillor.

"This is not just pie-in-the-sky stuff," she said. "This is on-the-ground stuff for communities that don't have the ability to fund some things."

She said she's worried about the impact that losing the network will have on her town and smaller, rural communities in the area.

Theresa Blackburn says eliminating the Wellness Branch will hurt rural New Brunswick. (Catherine Harrop/CBC) Green Party Leader David Coon echoed Blackburn, saying he's been told the branch will be "eliminated" and its budget distributed through the Department of Health for wellness activities.

It's unclear what level of resources and funding would be available to the communities and groups tapped into the network.

Province looking to 'avoid duplication'

The department that oversees the Wellness Branch would not confirm the cuts.

"The Department of Social Development is constantly reviewing its operations to ensure it is providing the appropriate programs and services for New Brunswickers who need them and that includes wellness," the department said in a statement.

"We look for ways to avoid duplication and align with programs and services offered by other partners," the department added.

The provincial budget is scheduled to be presented March 10.

The future of the Blaine Higgs government as a whole is in question in the aftermath of the now-aborted health-care reforms , which would have seen overnight emergency room services cut in six small-town hospitals.

The history

New Brunswick's Wellness Strategy was first established in 2006 and enhanced in 2009 to focus on priorities including healthy eating, physical activity, tobacco-free living and mental fitness.

In October 2012, David Alward's PC government created an entire department based on promoting wellness — the Department of Healthy and Inclusive Communities — and the provincial strategy was revised again in 2014 with a long-term plan stretching until 2021.

The government document laying out the strategy cited an evaluation that "revealed evidence of progress and positive impact."

The department was later eliminated and the Wellness Branch was shifted under Social Development during Brian Gallant's Liberal government.

David Coon, New Brunswick's Green Party Leader, says preventative health-care measures like the wellness movement are often seen as 'optional' by provincial governments. (CBC)

Coon said wellness doesn't get the support it needs from government, even though it strives to reduce pressure on the health-care system and associated costs.

"Preventative health-care, which wellness would fit into, is seen as something that is optional and not really worthy of a lot of investment when the complete opposite should be true," Coon said.

Rural areas will be hurt, says councillor

Coun. Blackburn said divvying up wellness dollars through the health department or other reaches of government will make it harder for users to access services.

Ultimately, she said, it would be easier to cut funding without the public's knowledge.

She said such cuts would be acutely felt in rural areas that don't have access to facilities, services and fundraising available in urban centres.

Blackburn recalled a situation when the wellness network ensured transportation to a summer activity program for youth who had no other means of getting there.