Deaths, hospitalizations up, COVID cases down in N.B.
Weekly report shows 6 more people have died, including a person in their 50s
Hospital admissions and deaths rose while the number of COVID-19 cases went down last week compared to the previous week, according to the province's latest weekly report.
There were six new deaths — one person in their 50s, four in their 80s and one over 90 — compared to four the previous week. That brings the total number of deaths in New Brunswick to 472 as of Saturday. The vast majority — 81 per cent — are people over the age of 70.
There were 589 new cases last week compared to 712 the week before.
The highest proportion of hospitalizations for COVID-19 continues to be among individuals aged 70 to 89. Twenty-five per cent of all admissions are for those in their 70s, even though that age group represents only 10 per cent of New Brunswick's population.
The number of hospital admissions for COVID-19 increased last week compared to the previous week from 31 to 35, according to the report released on Wednesday afternoon.
The number of active hospitalizations was also up. There were 37 last week compared to 33 the week before.
The report also stated that individuals unprotected by vaccine continue to have the highest rate of ICU admissions at 58.5 per cent since Dec. 5, 2021, compared to 41.5 per cent for protected.
The seven-day moving average for hospitalizations was up last week, but the seven-day moving average for cases was down.
Regional health authorities
Meanwhile the province's two regional health authorities, which include in their weekly reports people admitted to hospital because of COVID-19 as well as those initially admitted for another reason and later test positive for the virus, say there are 83 New Brunswickers hospitalized either for or with COVID-19, three of whom required intensive care, a decrease from the previous week.
The Horizon Health Network reported 55 active COVID-19 hospital admissions, but no one in the ICU as of Saturday. That compares to 71 admissions and three patients in intensive care the previous week.
The Vitalité Health Network reported 28 patients hospitalized — the same number as the previous week — with three in intensive care, up one from the previous week, according to the network's COVID dashboard.
Horizon also reported 12 outbreaks in hospital units around the province and 30 staff members off work because of positive COVID tests, while Vitalité reported 89 workers off because of COVID and outbreaks in four units.
