Southern New Brunswick warned about heavy rain this weekend

A rainfall warning has been issued by Environment Canada on Friday for parts of southern New Brunswick, including the Saint John and Moncton Areas, warning of heavy rain from tonight into overnight Saturday.

The warning states that total rainfall for those areas will be between 40 to 60 millimetres of rain, with "potentially higher amounts in areas of heaviest rain."

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement earlier on Friday for almost all of southern New Brunswick, warning of possible heavy rainfall "possibly reaching or exceeding 50 millimetres."

That rain is expected between Friday and early Sunday morning, when it's expected to taper to a chance of showers Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Environment Canada forecast for many northern communities, including Bathurst, Edmundston, and Tracadie, is calling for showers Friday evening, rain during the day Saturday, but a mix of sun and cloud on Sunday.

Parts of southern New Brunswick could get 60 millimetres of rain. (Shane Magee/CBC)

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin's forecast also notes the rain will push in from the west to the east overnight Friday, with a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will be gusty and southerly overnight.

According to Simpkin, the rain forecast for the south would usually be considered a normal rain event, but the rain has been adding up quickly this summer.

"Because we have seen so many, with each one, it only almost becomes cyclic, you know, one after another," she said. "And it seems like the weekend storms have been numerous this summer, which of course leads to a very rainy pattern."

The special weather statement issued for southern New Brunswick said there's a possibility "rainfall amounts could exceed 25 millimetres per hour locally," but Simpkin said it's impossible to predict exactly where those pockets of heavy rain could hit, especially if they accompany thunderstorms.

According to Simpkin, the accumulation of rain this weekend will likely be greater in southwest New Brunswick, while the potential for thunderstorms is more likely for central and southern parts of the province.

Outdoor festivals still a go

As for outdoor festivals taking place this weekend, organizers of Dieppe's YQM Country Fest told Radio-Canada that the festival will go ahead in spite of the forecast , unless there are violent thunderstorms.

"I think everyone in the province must have rain boots and a coat because it has rained enough this summer," said Pauline Cormier, head of assets and partnerships for the City of Dieppe, in French.

Norman Roy also confirmed by email that the Rogersville Bluegrass Festival will go ahead rain or shine in Rogersville, this weekend, as they have a large shelter for fans. Rogersville is also north of the worst weather forecast for this weekend.

Under the warning

Locations under a rainfall warning as of Friday afternoon include:

Fundy National Park

Grand Manan and Coastal Charlotte County

Moncton and Southeast New Brunswick

Saint John and County

St. Stephen and Northern Charlotte County

Sussex - Kennebecasis Valley and Kings County

Locations under the Environment Canada special weather alert include: