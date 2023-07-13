Mobile pot shop not welcome in the town of Saint Andrews

Food trucks and summer go hand-in-hand in communities across New Brunswick with at least one exception, the town of Saint Andrews.

"This town has had a long history of not allowing even a taco truck in downtown Saint Andrews," Mayor Brad Henderson said at a town council meeting last month.

So when the town received a business proposal to sell cannabis products from a mobile truck in the parking lot of the Alcool New Brunswick Liquor store downtown, council's answer was unanimous.

No.

"This is not the model I envision for our community," said Henderson.

The only Cannabis N.B. store in Charlotte County is in St. Stephen, about 33 kilometres northwest of Saint Andrews.

In September, Cannabis N.B. announced plans to open 10 private retail stores in underserved communities across New Brunswick. The town of Saint Andrews was chosen for an independent retailer to own and operate a private retail store to sell Cannabis N.B. products.

The town received a business proposal to sell cannabis products from a mobile truck in the parking lot of the New Brunswick Liquor store downtown. (Google Maps)

Finding a storefront to set up shop in the popular seaside resort is not an easy task.

Saint Andrews town clerk Paul Nopper told council it has been a "struggle" for the proponent to find a location in the community.

"I can totally appreciate finding a storefront in downtown Saint Andrews can be very difficult," said Henderson.

Debbie Hachey, director of corporate stores for Cannabis N.B., explained to council the plan was to operate a temporary retail business from the mobile cannabis truck in Saint Andrews for the summer until a bricks-and-mortar location can open.

Although the Crown corporation operated a shop in the Area 506 container village in Saint John last summer, Hachey said this would be the first mobile cannabis store in the province.

"I just see a big CBC," said councillor Lee Heenan referring to a potential news headline, "Saint Andrews, first town to have mobile cannabis truck."

"I don't know if that's the publicity that we'd like to see", he said.

In order for the mobile cannabis truck to operate, the municipality would have to issue a temporary operation licence and a peddler's permit. The only peddlers exempt from the bylaw, enacted in 1985, are people selling locally grown fruits and vegetables, seafood, and people employed by a religious society peddling "temperance tracts or other moral or religious publications."

'This town has had a long history of not allowing even a taco truck in downtown Saint Andrews,' Mayor Brad Henderson said at a town council meeting last month. (Submitted by Brad Henderson)

Hachey said the goal of the corporation's private retail program is to provide "safe, legal cannabis" across the province.

"Although I appreciate the creativity of trying to find a way to conduct business in Saint Andrews," said Henderson. "To me, this is not the path forward."

Other council members agreed with Henderson during the council meeting discussion.

"I am not for a traveling truck like this with cannabis," said Deputy Mayor Kate Akagi.

"I'm sorry. I'm just totally against it."

Coun. Darrell Weare said he opposed the precedent this would set.

"I just feel you're opening a can of worms for hot dogs and hamburgers and ice-cream trucks and novelties," he said.

A spokesperson for Cannabis N.B. said the corporation is hopeful the private retailer will open a storefront in Saint Andrews by the end of this fall. ( Maria Jose Burgos/CBC )

"How do you turn them down and allow another one?"

"It's not the product. It's the idea of the truck," said Heenan "It just kind of strikes me like bootlegging."

Coun. Kurt Gumushel also rejected the idea of a "weed truck," but said there is room for a cannabis retailer to open "in a different model."

Coun. Annette Harland also rejected the proposed cannabis truck but is not opposed to other mobile trucks in the future.

"I would like to see a taco truck. Just saying."

In an interview, Henderson, the mayor, said all of the town's bylaws need to be revisited.

"Right now some of the bylaws that are being updated are more priorities around reform."

He acknowledged the language used in the peddler's bylaw is "quite dated" and suggested it might be time for a change.

"That is a bylaw that over the next year council will be discussing."

A spokesperson for Cannabis N.B. said the corporation is hopeful the private retailer will open a storefront in Saint Andrews by the end of this fall.