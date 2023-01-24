30 cm of snow, 50 mm rain on the way for N.B.

After digging out from a third snowstorm in a little over a week, New Brunswick is forecast to get more of the white stuff.

A new system is expected to bring as much as 30 cm of snow in the north, and 50 mm of rain in the south, and will start affecting the province Wednesday evening.

CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon said the heaviest snow will be centred in the northwest of the province starting Wednesday evening, with some freezing rain and ice pellets possible later on Thursday.

Precipitation amounts forecast for New Brunswick. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

"Snow arrives through Wednesday night and this will lead to another snowy and slick Thursday morning commute across the province. Leave yourself extra time and space," said Snoddon.

Snow in the south will turn to rain on Thursday, with the heaviest rainfall occurring along the Fundy coast.

"Localized flooding is possible with the combination of melting snow and heavy rain," said Snoddon.

(Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Meanwhile an area of mixed precipitation will bisect the province diagonally from the Acadian Peninsula to McAdam.

This latest blast of inclement weather comes after a strange month of weather in the province.

(Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

In late December and early January, the province experienced little snowfall and above normal temperatures.

However, in the past two weeks, the province has seen three significant snowfall events which have transformed green pastures into snowy fields.