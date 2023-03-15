Some schools closed, highway visibility poor in northeastern N.B.

A mid-March storm was made milder by warmer temperatures, but some schools where the most snow fell were still closed Wednesday.

All schools in Anglophone North and Francophone Northeast districts are closed, as well as parts of Francophone South from Miramichi to Notre dame de Kent.

Buses are delayed by one hour in the following places:

Anglophone South.

Anglophone East

Anglophone West

Francophone South in Shédiac, Grande-Digue, Grand-Barachois and Cap-Pelé, as well as Saint John and Quispamsis, Fredericton and Oromocto, Dieppe and Memramcook and Moncton.

Earlier this week, Environment Canada warned of a storm bringing snow and freezing rain to southeast and northeast New Brunswick. The agency was predicting 10 to 20 centimetres of snow.

The Department of Transportation's 511 service is listing main highways in the province as partly to fully snow-covered with icy and slushy patches and drifting snow in places. Visibility ranges between good and poor, with poor visibility on highways in the Miramichi, Woodstock and Bathurst areas.