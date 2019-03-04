Up to 30 cm of snow could fall in northern New Brunswick Friday

A messy weather system will bring snow, freezing rain and ice pellets across the province today.

Parts of northern New Brunswick could see up to 30 centimetres of snow fall today and tonight, Environment Canada said.

The following areas are under a snowfall warning:

Acadian Peninsula.

Bathurst and Chaleur Region.

Campbellton and Restigouche County.

Edmundston and Madawaska County.

Grand Falls and Victoria County.

Mount Carleton - Renous Highway.

In those regions, snow will begin falling in the morning and persist into the evening, before tapering to flurries around midnight.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make driving difficult.

"Travel is not recommended," Environment Canada said.

Anglophone North School District, Francophone North West School District, Francophone North East and several schools in the Francophone South School District have closed.

Zones 1 to 3 in the Anglophone West School District are closed as well.

In Edmundston and Campbellton, the temperature will reach a high of zero during the day, but the wind chill will make it feel like –16 C in the morning.

Several areas of southern New Brunswick are under a rainfall warning, including:

Fundy National Park.

Grand Manan and Coastal Charlotte County.

Saint John and County.

St. Stephen and Northern Charlotte County.

Sussex - Kennebecasis Valley and Kings County.

Environment Canada is calling for 25 to 35 millimetres of rain in southern New Brunswick and along the Fundy coast.

In Saint John, the temperature will reach a high of 6 C , but the wind chill will make it feel like –8 C.

The rest of the province is under a special weather statement for snow and rain.

Rain will be heavy at times. Localized flooding is possible in low-lying areas, Environment Canada said.

The frozen ground makes it difficult for the rainfall to be absorbed.

Central and eastern New Brunswick could see five to 10 cm of snow fall in the morning, before temperatures warm and the snow switches to rain in the afternoon and evening.

Ten to 20 mm of rain could fall Friday afternoon and into the night.

Ice pellets are possible during the changeover to rain.

Winds will gust up to 60 km/h and could gust up to 80 km/h along the coast.

"For Fredericton to Woodstock, on southward, it's going to be mostly rain for us," said Tina Simpkin, CBC Meterologist. "However, from Woodstock to Fredericton this afternoon, there will be a period where we could be seeing some rain mixing with some ice pellets as well as freezing rain."

The temperature reach a high of 4 C in Fredericton, but the windchill will make it feel like –10 C.