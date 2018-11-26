Messy mix of weather to bring up to 20 cm of snow this week

New Brunswick can expect to see a messy mix of rain, snow and strong winds this week, according to a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

Starting Monday night into Thursday, the weather agency said a pair of low pressure systems approaching the Maritimes will bring a mix of snow and rain to the province.

On Tuesday, significant snowfall is expected over portions of central New Brunswick. A snowfall warning has been issued in the Fredericton and Oromocto areas, Carleton County and the Sussex, Doaktown, Blackville areas.

Those areas can expect to see about 15 cm of snow and the "highest amounts will likely be over higher terrain where temperatures will be slightly colder."

"Snowfall warnings may be extended northward as the snow is expected to persist over northern areas Tuesday night," Environment Canada said.

Precipitation is expected to taper to showers or flurries on Wednesday as the low pressure system weakens.

A 2nd low pressure system

Meanwhile, another low pressure system is expected on Wednesday and some parts of the province will see additional snowfall and precipitation.

"There is still some uncertainty as to the timing and strength of the second weather system," Environment Canada said.

Strong northeasterly winds are also likely to develop over eastern New Brunswick on Thursday and then diminish on Thursday night as it moves off.

"Large waves and heavy pounding surf are likely on Thursday where northeasterly winds blow onshore from the Gulf of St. Lawrence."

Salt is not very effective after temperatures drop below minus ten degrees Celsius. So what are the alternatives? CBC New Brunswick's Maria Jose Burgos explains why beet juice might be a good choice. 2:26

Environment Canada is advising motorists to adjust their driving with changing road conditions.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow."