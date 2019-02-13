Environment Canada calling for snow and heavy rain on Tuesday

People gathering to honour veterans at cenotaphs across New Brunswick should keep umbrellas close by as Environment Canada predicts a possibility of showers or flurries for most of the province Monday morning.

The exception is the northwest where a mix of sun and cloud is expected.

By Tuesday, snow and heavy rain is expected to swoop into the province, said Environment Canada in a special weather statement issued for all of New Brunswick.

Northern New Brunswick could receive more than 15 centimetres of snow before tapering to flurries Tuesday night. It's possible snowfall warnings could be issued for that region on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, southern areas of the province could see up to 10 centimetres of snow before it switches to rain. Southwestern areas may face an extended period of freezing rain Tuesday morning.

Travellers should be prepared for difficult driving conditions, Environment Canada said.