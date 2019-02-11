Snow and freezing rain cancels classes across most of province

Freezing rain and snow has forced most schools across the province to close Tuesday.

Prolonged periods of snow and freezing rain are expected throughout the day and into Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.

Northern areas of the province could see up to 15 cm of snow fall. Central areas will receive about five to 10 cm and southern New Brunswick is expected to get trace amounts of snow.

Freezing rain is likely to mix with snow and ice pellets this morning and into this afternoon in northern New Brunswick before heading south later tonight.

All schools in the anglophone north, west and east districts are closed, along with most schools in the francophone south district, except those in Saint John and Quispamsis.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for: