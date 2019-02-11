Snow and freezing rain cancels classes across most of province
Freezing rain mixed with snow and ice pellets will move from north to south tonight
Freezing rain and snow has forced most schools across the province to close Tuesday.
Prolonged periods of snow and freezing rain are expected throughout the day and into Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.
Northern areas of the province could see up to 15 cm of snow fall. Central areas will receive about five to 10 cm and southern New Brunswick is expected to get trace amounts of snow.
Freezing rain is likely to mix with snow and ice pellets this morning and into this afternoon in northern New Brunswick before heading south later tonight.
All schools in the anglophone north, west and east districts are closed, along with most schools in the francophone south district, except those in Saint John and Quispamsis.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for:
- Acadian Peninsula
- Bathurst and Chaleur Region
- Campbellton and Restigouche County
- Edmundston and Madawaska County
- Fredericton and Southern York county
- Grand Falls and Victoria County
- Grand Lake and Queens County
- Kent County
- Kouchibouguac National Park
- Miramichi and area
- Moncton and Southeast New Brunswick
- Mount carleton - Renous Highway
- Oromocto and Sunbury County
- Stanley - Doaktown - Blackville Area
- Sussex - Kennebecasis Valley and Kings County
- Woodstock and Carleton County
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.