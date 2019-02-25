It's the winter that keeps on giving.

Following a snowy night and morning, Perth-Andover reported 27 fresh centimetres of snow, Saint John 16 cm, Fredericton and Moncton close to 15 cm, and Miramichi 25, as of 9 a.m.

By the time the snow wraps up in the evening, no doubt some areas of the northeast will have more than 30 cm on the ground.



But as we shovel out from this latest blast, winds are already shifting back to the all-familiar northwest direction.

Temperatures will tumble back into the minus teens and –20s Monday night and, with northwest winds of 30 to 60 kilometres an hour, temperatures won't recover much on Tuesday.

In fact, wind chill values will remain in the –20s and –30s.

Temperatures will drop and the windchill will be in the minus 20s and 30s Tuesday. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

The sun will be shining, but temperatures will remain colder than average on Wednesday and Thursday as well.

Our shovels and backs will likely get a break until the next system of interest tracks through the region over the weekend.

While snow looks likely at this point, it's far too early to say how much. Stay tuned!

Long range outlook

Beyond the weekend system, there's consensus that temperatures will remain colder than average across the region through next week as well, which is, of course, the first week of March.

This is a GFS model temperature anomaly projection for March 4 to 11. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

While we'll likely see some warming up here and there, especially during periods of unsettled weather, the latest monthly outlook from Environment Canada is painting a chilly picture right through the month of March.

Here is the monthly temperature outlook. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)



But here are a few numbers that might warm you up. But here are a few numbers that might warm you up.

Here's some things to look forward to. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Daylight savings is just under two weeks away and spring officially begins in less than a month.

See you soon(ish), spring.