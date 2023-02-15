Spring-like temperatures set to return to the Maritimes
Records may be broken on Thursday with more mild temperatures coming next week
This winter has been exceptionally mild across the Maritimes and that trend will certainly continue, at least for the next week or so.
A warm front moving into the region on Wednesday will shift our winds back to southwest and once again allow warmer than normal temperatures to move back in.
Temperatures on Thursday will climb into the double digits across most of Nova Scotia and southern New Brunswick, with a few low teen temperatures possible as well.
The temperatures will be warm enough to challenge and even set records for Feb. 16 across many parts of Nova Scotia and southwestern New Brunswick.
Will Thursday's temperatures be all-time February records? Not even close.
The top of the record-warm February list is filled with temperatures in the high teens, experienced back in 1943, 1994, 2000, 2016 and most recently in 2017, when Greenwood hit an all-time Maritime high of 20 degrees!
A messy mix for Friday
Our next system will roll into the Maritimes on Friday with rain and more mild temperatures for Nova Scotia, while southern New Brunswick looks set to see a mix of rain and freezing rain. Northern New Brunswick will see more snow.
Cooler temperatures are looking set for Saturday, but milder air is looking set to return yet again.
Another warm-up
While it's still early, there's good consensus that we'll see another push of warm air, along with some rain, across much of the Maritimes Monday and into Tuesday of next week.
Beyond that, the longer-range guidance is signalling temperatures returning closer to seasonal toward the end of February and the beginning of March, but we'll have to wait and see whether that comes to fruition.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?