Spring-like temperatures set to return to the Maritimes

This winter has been exceptionally mild across the Maritimes and that trend will certainly continue, at least for the next week or so.

A warm front moving into the region on Wednesday will shift our winds back to southwest and once again allow warmer than normal temperatures to move back in.

Temperatures on Thursday will climb into the double digits across most of Nova Scotia and southern New Brunswick, with a few low teen temperatures possible as well.

The temperatures will be warm enough to challenge and even set records for Feb. 16 across many parts of Nova Scotia and southwestern New Brunswick.

Temperatures on Thursday will challenge and may even break records in parts of the Maritimes. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Will Thursday's temperatures be all-time February records? Not even close.

The top of the record-warm February list is filled with temperatures in the high teens, experienced back in 1943, 1994, 2000, 2016 and most recently in 2017, when Greenwood hit an all-time Maritime high of 20 degrees!

A messy mix for Friday

Our next system will roll into the Maritimes on Friday with rain and more mild temperatures for Nova Scotia, while southern New Brunswick looks set to see a mix of rain and freezing rain. Northern New Brunswick will see more snow.

Our next system will bring another messy mix of rain, snow and ice to the Maritimes. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)





Temperatures will fall Friday night with a mix of ice and rain moving southward into Nova Scotia. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC) As the system departs to the east, a cold front will sweep southward across the Maritimes on Friday night, bringing a mix of ice pellets, freezing rain, then snow and flurries to Nova Scotia.

Cooler temperatures are looking set for Saturday, but milder air is looking set to return yet again.

Another warm-up

While it's still early, there's good consensus that we'll see another push of warm air, along with some rain, across much of the Maritimes Monday and into Tuesday of next week.

Temperature anomalies across the Maritimes for the next 7 days are forecasted to be 4 to 6 degrees above normal, on average. (Weather Bell Analytics)

Beyond that, the longer-range guidance is signalling temperatures returning closer to seasonal toward the end of February and the beginning of March, but we'll have to wait and see whether that comes to fruition.

MORE TOP STORIES