Parts of New Brunswick to be drenched by up to 75 mm of rain
An Environment Canada rainfall warning says northwestern parts of the province could see as much as 75 mm of rain on Wednesday.
Rain is expected to start Wednesday morning and end by midnight
Northwestern parts of New Brunswick could see as much as 75 mm of rain on Wednesday, Environment Canada says in a warning.
The national weather agency said up to 50 mm of rain is expected for other areas in northern and western parts of the province.
Areas under the rainfall warning include:
- Campbellton, Restigouche County.
- Edmundston and Madawaska County.
- Grand Falls and Victoria County.
- Woodstock and Carleton County.
Heavy rain is expected to hit the province Wednesday morning, persist throughout the day and taper to light rain by evening. The rainfall is expected to end by midnight.
Environment Canada warned that localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Residents should watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.
