Rain, snow and strong winds expected to whip through N.B.

A mix of snow, rain and wind is expected to hit New Brunswick — just in time for the weekend.

The entire province is under a special weather statement as an intensifying low pressure system is approaching from the southwest. It's expected to cross New Brunswick Saturday night, before making its way to Labrador by Sunday.

"Precipitation associated with the system will begin over southwestern New Brunswick late Friday night and spread to all areas Saturday morning before tapering off Saturday night," Environment Canada said in a statement.

The weather agency said coastal areas of the province are more likely to see rain, while inland areas will see snow early Saturday before changing or becoming mixed with rain by Saturday afternoon. The weather agency said some areas could see more than 25 mm of rain this weekend.

It said there could be rainfall warnings issued in the next day or two for some regions, such as the Fundy Coast.

Meanwhile, northwestern New Brunswick will likely see mostly snow throughout the day on Saturday. Environment Canada said some areas over higher terrain could see up to 15 cm of snow.

Environment Canada said strong easterly winds are also expected on Saturday, especially in coastal areas.

Strong winds forced thousands of NB Power customers to lose electricity this week. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

"Higher than normal water levels are expected along parts of the Bay of Chaleur coast Saturday afternoon with high tide," the weather agency said.

"All of New Brunswick can expect strong westerly winds on Sunday behind the low and wind warnings might be required."

Last weekend, New Brunswick was slammed with heavy rain and strong winds of up to 110 km/h, which knocked out power to more than 97,000 households. As a result, crews with NB Power have been busy all week restoring power to residents across the province.