More snow, freezing rain to fall Friday
Some parts of the province could get up to 30 cm of snow
Another messy winter storm bringing snow, ice pellets and freezing rain is on its way to New Brunswick.
"It's going to bring just about everything across the province," said Tina Simpkin, CBC's meteorologist.
Campbellton and Restigouche County, Edmundston and Madawaska County, and Grand Falls and Victoria County are under a snowfall warning.
Between 15 and 20 cm of snow is expected to fall Friday and overnight into Saturday, according to Environment Canada.
Snow will begin falling Friday morning before tapering to flurries overnight. Some northernmost areas of the province could see up to 30 cm.
In the afternoon and evening, the snow may mix with ice pellets and freezing rain, which could create slippery road conditions.
"It is going to be a mess tomorrow afternoon," Simpkin said.
Temperatures in Edmundston and Campbellton will reach a high of zero Friday, but the windchill will make it feel like -16 C in the morning.
Winds could gust up to 50 km/h in some parts of northern and southern New Brunswick as well.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the rest of the province.
Central areas could receive around 10 cm of snow. Southern areas will get five cm or less.
Snow will change to rain in the afternoon in southern and central New Brunswick.
Temperatures will reach a high of 4 C in Fredericton on Friday, 2 C in Moncton and 5 C in Saint John.
With files from Information Morning Fredericton
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.