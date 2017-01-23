More snow, freezing rain to fall Friday

Another messy winter storm bringing snow, ice pellets and freezing rain is on its way to New Brunswick.

"It's going to bring just about everything across the province," said Tina Simpkin, CBC's meteorologist.

Campbellton and Restigouche County, Edmundston and Madawaska County, and Grand Falls and Victoria County are under a snowfall warning.

Between 15 and 20 cm of snow is expected to fall Friday and overnight into Saturday, according to Environment Canada.

Snow will begin falling Friday morning before tapering to flurries overnight. Some northernmost areas of the province could see up to 30 cm.

In the afternoon and evening, the snow may mix with ice pellets and freezing rain, which could create slippery road conditions.

"It is going to be a mess tomorrow afternoon," Simpkin said.

Northern New Brunswick could see up to 30 cm Friday. Central and southern parts of the province will experience freezing rain and rain beginning in the afternoon. (CBC)

Temperatures in Edmundston and Campbellton will reach a high of zero Friday, but the windchill will make it feel like -16 C in the morning.

Winds could gust up to 50 km/h in some parts of northern and southern New Brunswick as well.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the rest of the province.

Central areas could receive around 10 cm of snow. Southern areas will get five cm or less.

Snow will change to rain in the afternoon in southern and central New Brunswick.

Temperatures will reach a high of 4 C in Fredericton on Friday, 2 C in Moncton and 5 C in Saint John.