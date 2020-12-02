Heavy rain, rising water levels force people out of their homes in Sussex area

The mayor of Sussex says people in the area are devastated by the downpour in the region Tuesday and overnight.

Marc Thorne said Tuesday's rainstorm is worse than the 2014 flood linked to a river ice jam that caused a state of emergency and forced neighbourhoods to evacuate from their homes and .

Thorne said that flood caused about $18 million in damage.

"People are feeling heartbroken because they've been through this before," he said Wednesday.

At least 10 homes in the Sussex area have been evacuated because of the flooding caused by heavy rain Tuesday, according to Geoffrey Downey, a spokesperson New Brunswick's Emergency Measures Organization.

The Sussex area and Sussex Corner were the areas hit hardest by the prolonged heavy rain across the province.

"It's just like spring — there's not much you can do," he said Wednesday. "Once the water goes up, you just have to wait for it to go down."

Residents were forced from their homes overnight as rain forced water levels to rise in the Sussex area. (Gary Moore/ CBC)

So far, Downey said, people in the Sussex area are the only residents to report damage.

Downey said flooding can happen anytime of year, including early December.

"It just goes to show that people need to be ready for anything, essentially year-round," he said. "It's not just flood season anymore."

'It's getting so close to Christmas'

Scott Hatcher, chief administrative officer with the Town of Sussex, said 14 families in the Sussex area were forced from their homes late Tuesday night.

But he said hundreds of properties in the area were affected by the storm, and many had water in their basements.

Local fire departments were able to retrieve the stranded families with boats and bring them to shelter.

Water rising near the train bridge on Maple Avenue in Sussex. (Gary Moore/CBC)

"We're getting too used to flooding, which is not a good thing," Hatcher said.

Trout Creek, which passes through the area, reached flood stage Tuesday night. Conditions didn't improve until about 4 a.m.

"It's getting so close to Christmas and with all of the extra precautions ... with the pandemic, it's just added a bit of angst in the community," he said.

"That's really just piled on when you didn't need it to be piled on."

Canadian Red Cross volunteers arranged emergency lodging for 16 residents from 11 houses in the Sussex area, said Dan Bedell, a spokesperson for the Canadian Red Cross.

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for most of the province on Tuesday.

Central and southwestern parts of New Brunswick saw between 40 and 120 millimetres of rain Tuesday into Wednesday morning, and some southwestern regions were expecting up to 180 millimetres.

Tina Simpkin, a CBC meteorologist said heavy rain is still expected in the Acadian Peninsula down through Moncton and into northern Nova Scotia on Wednesday.

Power outages across the province

NB Power said more than 5,000 customers were without power Wednesday morning. More than 3,700 of those customers are in the Kent County area.

That's after a peak of about 7,000 customers without power Tuesday afternoon.

Marc Belliveau, a spokesperson for NB Power, said trees falling over power lines were the main problem. About 20 crews were working overnight to restore power.

Belliveau said there was also a fire in a switch gear building in Bouctouche, probably because a piece of equipment failed.

No one was hurt, but the damage is being assessed and repairs could take a bit of time.