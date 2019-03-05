More snow in store for N.B. - but then the mercury climbs

Environment Canada's senior climatologist says a warmer-than-average spring is on the way, but New Brunswick will get another 60 to 70 centimetres of snow before it arrives.

David Phillips said Monday's storm alone brought about 30 cm of snow to northern parts of the province.

"Of course this week March began just like we thought, it would be a big dump of snow," he told Information Morning Fredericton.

However, when the heavy snow ends, Phillips said the forecast for the next month indicates warmer-than-normal temperatures for the entire province.

April, May and early June are following the same trend and summer also looks like it's going to be warmer than normal.

We're gaining daylight … maybe three or four minutes a day now. So I think all that helps to get rid of the of the snow when it does come. - David Phillips, Environment Canada

Not a record-breaking winter

Though it might come as a surprise, Phillips said this winter hasn't recorded any record-breaking events.

"It's not been colder than normal … snowfall has been up a little bit. But overall I don't think it's been one horrid kind of of a winter at all," he said.

He said in the Atlantic region, this has been a winter for people who enjoy the season and cold weather activities.

"The snowmobilers and ice fishers and skiers, I mean they've had certainly a good amount of snow," he said.

David Phillips is a senior climatologist with Environment Canada. (Environment and Climate Change Canada)

He said snowfall numbers are up and they are a cause for concern in northern New Brunswick, where a spring thaw may bring some flooding.

"In Fredericton I'm guessing that right now there's probably about 45 centimetres of snow sitting on the ground," he said. "And of course much more, maybe double that to the north."

Warmer weather in store

The months in which Atlantic Canada typically records the highest snowfalls — January and February — have already passed.

Phillips said more snow will come in March, but "whatever nature gives us, [it] can taketh away," he said.

"The sun's a little higher in the sky," he said. "We're gaining daylight … maybe three or four minutes a day now. So I think all that helps to get rid of the of the snow when it does come.

"We've just got early spring to go through where there might be some winterish-like weather and and then we're clear sailing the rest of the way."