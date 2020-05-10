Snow, freezing rain on the way for parts of the province

Some New Brunswickers can expect light snow and freezing rain on Thursday.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement earlier this morning for central and northwestern parts of the province. They include:

Campbellton and Restigouche County

Edmundston and Madawaska County

Grand Falls and Victoria County

Mount Carleton

Stanley, Doaktown and Blackville area

Woodstock and Carleton County

In central New Brunswick, periods of light freezing rain or rain will start this afternoon and continue overnight.

"Although amounts are expected to be light, over high terrain, the freezing rain could last several hours," the national weather agency said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the northwestern regions will see light snow or freezing rain in the afternoon. This will change to light freezing rain or rain in the evening.

"Precipitation is expected to change to showers after midnight," Environment Canada said.

"In some localities, especially over high terrain, several hours of freezing rain is likely.