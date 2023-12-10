Wet, warm and windy weather in cards for New Brunswick

After dealing with snow and cold temperatures last week, New Brunswick is set for the exact opposite over the next 24 hours.

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for much of the province, forecasting totals up to 70 millimetres by Monday evening. Temperatures will climb to as high as 13 C in some areas.

"Strong winds and mild temperatures will accompany the rain, leading [to] significant snowmelt and run-off," said Environment Canada.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible."

While rain is the main threat from the storm. Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for areas along the Fundy coast and southeastern New Brunswick with gusts up to 100 km/h possible.

CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon said to be sure gutters and storm drains are free of ice and debris.

"Secure outdoor holiday decorations," he said. "Charge batteries and be prepared for potential power outages."