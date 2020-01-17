Poor road conditions cause school closures in southeast, extreme cold warning issued for northwest

If you're heading outdoors today, you should bundle up. New Brunswick is experiencing some extreme winter weather.

Schools in the Tantramar region and Shediac Cape are closed because of slippery roads and poor visibility.

Parts of northwest New Brunswick are under an extreme cold warning for Friday into Saturday morning.

Temperatures will dip to –26 C overnight with winds gusting near 20 km/h in:

Campbellton and Restigouche County

Edmundston and Madawaska County

Grand Falls and Victoria County

Mount Carleton - Renous Highway

The wind chill will make it feel like –35 C or –40 C in those areas.

The dip in temperatures is caused by a cold air mass settling in behind a departing low pressure system.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when temperatures create a stronger risk of frostbite and hypothermia.

Environment Canada says people should watch for cold related symptoms like shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin.

Poor road conditions in southern New Brunswick have caused school closures in the Anglophone East School District. Caledonia Regional High School, Dorchester Consolidated School, Marshview Middle School, Port Elgin Regional School, Salem Elementary School, Shediac Cape School, Tantramar Regional High School are closed Friday.