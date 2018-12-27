'Tis the season: Winter weather to bring snow and freezing rain

A mix of snow and freezing rain is expected to sweep through New Brunswick Friday into Saturday, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency says central and northern areas of the province could receive 10 to 15 cm of snow, while southern areas could see up to 10 cm.

Meanwhile, southern areas like the Fundy region, could see up to 25 mm of rain.

"Several hours of freezing rain are possible across most of the province," the weather agency said in a statement.

A developing low pressure system is forecast to track eastward across southern Quebec on Friday, then pass just north of the Maritimes on Saturday.

"Snow from this system is expected to begin over western New Brunswick Friday morning and spread eastward across the province during the day," Environment Canada said.

"The snow will change through ice pellets or freezing rain to rain Friday night, then diminish to scattered showers or flurries Saturday morning."

Temperatures are expected to rise well above freezing overnight Friday in the south, but could remain near freezing in parts of the north.