It won't be a white Christmas in New Brunswick, but it will definitely be a warm, wet and windy one.

Temperatures are expected to climb to an unseasonably balmy 13 or 14 C on Christmas Day.

Showers and drizzle are expected to be steady, becoming heavy at times, throughout the day and there will be strong southeast winds of 50 to 60 km/h.

By late evening and into the night, however, winds will whip up to 80 km/h or higher in western areas and along the Fundy Coast.

The high wind gusts will mean power outages could be an issue, and localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible, according to CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon.

Wind gusts are expected to ease on Saturday, and temperatures will drop to a high of about seven degrees. Rain is expected to switch to periods of snow by Saturday afternoon before ending Saturday evening.

Localized forecast for Friday

Fredericton:

Showers and drizzle, with southeast winds gusting from 30 to 50 km/h. High 13 C.

Showers will change to rain, at times heavy, in the evening. Fog patches overnight.

Moncton:

Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers, southeast winds gusting from 30 to 50 km/h. High 13 C.

Fog patches overnight.

Saint John-Kennebecasis Valley:

Showers or drizzle, with southeast winds gusting 40 to 60 km/h. High 13 C.

Overnight, rain will continue in periods and winds will pick up strength to about 70 km/h.

Fundy Coast/Charlotte County:

Showers or drizzle. Winds southeast 40 km/h gusting to 60, gusting to 80 or 90 along parts of the coast. High 14 C.

Showers will change to rain, at times heavy, in the evening. Fog patches developing in the evening. Wind gusts of 50 to 80km/h.

Edmundston:

Periods of rain. Winds southeast gusting 30 to 50 km/h. High 10 C.

Rain and fog patches overnight, with winds gusting 30 to 50 km/h.

Campbellton:

Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers or drizzle. Winds southeast gusting 30 to 50 km/h. High 12 C.

Rain and fog patches overnight, with winds gusting 30 to 50 km/h.