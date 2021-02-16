Snow, freezing rain close schools in New Brunswick

A storm threatening to drop 30 centimetres of snow on parts of New Brunswick has forced schools all over the province to stay closed for the day.

All schools in anglophone and francophone school districts are closed.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall, winter storm and freezing rain warnings for the entire province.

The storm was forecast to start out as a mostly snow in the morning before changing over to freezing rain and rain from south to north.

"Snow is expected to spread across New Brunswick this morning," said Environment Canada.

"A change over to ice pellets is expected this afternoon over central regions and this evening in northeastern areas."

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin saidthat south of Fredericton the storm will bring more freezing rain and rain, while north of Fredericton snow will be the biggest factor.

But the messiest weather may be saved for the Fredericton area itself, which Simpkin said will receive 15 cm of snow, followed by freezing rain starting around noon.

"Once it does transition over from freezing rain in Fredericton on southward, it's going to last four to six hours before it does make that transition back over to ice pellets and then eventually over to snow that will be tapering off overnight tonight," said Simpkin.

Treacherous roads

The snow has already had an impact on highways in the west and south of the province.

The Trans-Canada Highway from Grand Falls to Longs Creek is snow-covered, according to the province's 511 service.

Forecast calling for a mixed bag of tricks to start the week. Snow, freezing rain and ice pellets expected. Reduce your speed, lights on, phone down, slow down and plenty of room for braking. Have a safe day. —@saintjohnpolice

Highway 1 from the Canada-U.S. border at St. Stephen to River Glade is also covered by snow.

"It's not going to be good," said Simpkin.

"The roads are going to get very, very slippery, very, very quickly … and it's really hard to treat that freezing rain once it does start."