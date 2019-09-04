Up to 15 cm of snow coming to parts of New Brunswick this week

Between five and 15 cm of snow is expected for southern parts of the province this week, according to Environment Canada.

The national weather agency attributes the snowfall to an "intensifying low pressure system" approaching from New England.

"The snow will be heaviest to the south on Thursday," said Tina Simpkin, a CBC meteorologist.

Strong winds gusting at 60 km/h or more are also expected across the province.

"We'll all feel the wind from this out of the northeast, and it'll be gusty at times," she said.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of the province for Thursday. They include:

Moncton.

Sussex, Kennebecasis Valley and Kings County.

Saint John and county.

St. Stephen and northern Charlotte County.

Grand Manan and coastal Charlotte County.

Simpkin said the entire province can expect up to five cm of snow on Wednesday.

The weather system will be travelling from the west, bringing light flurries in the morning that will continue into the early afternoon.