Province in for rain, snow and wind, says Environment Canada

The province is bracing for a rainy, snowy and windy weekend.

Environment Canada has issued weather warnings or special weather statements for all of the province.

Southern areas of the province are forecast to receive upwards of 60 millimetres of rain between Saturday afternoon and the end of the day Sunday.

"Rainfall amounts may be lower than the standard criteria for a rainfall warning; however, the saturated ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall," said Environment Canada.

"Significant pooling and runoff are likely to occur."

Meanwhile, the north of the province is forecast to receive upwards of 30 centimetres of snow over the same period.

"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow," said Environment Canada.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow."

Ice and wind

Central areas of the province are covered under a special weather statement, forecasting a possible mix of snow, rain and even ice pellets.

A statement for the Stanley-Doaktown-Blackville area and the Miramichi area said areas could get upwards of 20 centimtres of snow, followed by 25 millimetres of rain.

Projected snow and rainfall totals from CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

"The snow may change briefly over to ice pellets over central and northeastern parts of the province overnight Saturday before changing over to rain on Sunday morning," said Environment Canada.

Finally, wind is expected to be high throughout the province, but especially on the Acadian Peninsula, where a wind warning is calling for gusts of 70 km/h, except along the coast where gusts of 100 km/h are forecast.

Waterlogged south

The latest round of wet weather comes as some areas of the province are recovering after a storm drenched the province on Tuesday.

Flooding in Sussex forced 21 people out of their homes with Sussex Mayor Marc Thorne telling CBC News the price tag for that damage may reach $18 million.

"Many homes that had finished basements are destroyed," said Thorne.