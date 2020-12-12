Heavy snow, high winds in the forecast for most of N.B.

Most of New Brunswick is in for a second weekend of heavy snow and high winds.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for all areas of the province except along the Fundy coast.

The statement is calling for upwards of 20 centimetres of snow in some areas and wind gusts of up to 60 km/h from Saturday morning through Sunday night.

"Heavy snow is expected to spread across parts of New Brunswick beginning this evening, with strong winds and local blowing snow possible," said Environment Canada.

"The snow will likely change briefly to freezing rain or ice pellets over south-central parts of the province on near midnight tonight or overnight."

Environment Canada warns that the track of the system is still uncertain, and the snow/rain line may change.

They are forecasting a mostly rain event along the Fundy coast.

Last weekend the province was hit with rain, snow and heavy winds.

The system caused widespread outages in the Fredericton, Woodstock and Grand Falls areas.

At its peak 30,000 NB Power customers were left in the dark, with it taking over 48 hours to reconnect all customers.