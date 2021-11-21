Up to 75 mm of rain to soak province, says Environment Canada

Special weather statements have been issued for most of New Brunswick as a period of sustained rain is set to soak the province starting Sunday evening.

Up to 75 millimetres of rain and wind gusts of up to 80 km/h are forecast to hit parts of the province, according to Environment Canada.

Monday's commute might be difficult in parts of New Brunswick as snow and freezing rain are forecast to arrive ahead of the rain.

"Light snow will spread across northern parts of the province tonight, with periods of freezing rain over inland areas of central and northern New Brunswick overnight," said Environment Canada.

"By Monday morning, temperatures will be well above zero and rain is expected throughout the province for the rest of the day."

Rain is expected to last until sometime on Tuesday.

CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon said the bulk of the rain in the province will fall in the southeast, but western and northern areas can still expect up to 40 millimetres of rain.

He said the storm may also make an encore performance later in the week.

That said, totals near and +50 mm looks likely for many by Thu. Highest 80-150+ mm totals most likely for Cape Breton and eastern mainland NS. Sub-tropical moisture feeding in will bring heavy downpours and increase the risk of localized flooding.

"The strongest winds will ramp up Monday, then taper off west to east through Tuesday, however gusty winds will return as the system moves back in for more on Wednesday night," said Snoddon.

"Some localized power outages are possible."

