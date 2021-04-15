3 arrested following report of person with weapon in Saint John

Three people have been arrested following reports of a person with a weapon in Saint John on Thursday afternoon, police say.

The Saint John Police Force responded to Charlotte Street in the south end just after 2:30 p.m. in response to reports of a person with a weapon and "a short time later, a suspect was located in a nearby building," said Jim Hennessy, spokesperson for the force, in a news release.

Three people were taken into custody just after 3:30 p.m., he said.

Members of the Patrol Unit and Emergency Tactical Services were called and cleared the scene just before 5 p.m. without incident, Hennessy said.

In an email, Hennessy said he couldn't share information on the persons arrested as police are investigating the incident.