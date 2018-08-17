Saint John police respond to report of man pointing firearm at east side motel

Saint John police are investigating after receiving a report that a man was pointing a firearm at people inside a motel room on the city's east side Friday.

Four people are in custody and "weapons" have been seized, said Sgt. Jay Henderson of the Saint John Police Force's major crime unit.

Police were called to the Park Plaza Motel at 607 Rothesay Ave. shortly before noon.

The male suspect, "along with other persons," fled in a vehicle, which witnesses described to police, said Henderson.

Officers located and stopped the suspect vehicle a short distance away, near Crosby's Molasses.

Three men, aged 28, 37 and 44, and a woman, aged 33, were taken into custody.

"The details are few right now as it is still very active," said Henderson.

Police are processing the scene for evidence and interviewing witnesses.