We are Characters Inc. tells story of a theatre troupe that changed lives

The story of a cultural institution will be a showpiece of Fredericton's Silver Wave Film Festival.

We Are Characters Inc. tells the story of defunct Fredericton song-and-dance troupe Characters Inc., their leader and what happened to its many members.

Kirk Pennell, the film's director, narrator and former troupe member, decided to shoot the documentary at the retirement party of the ensemble's director, Philip Sexsmith.

"I just happened to have my camera at his retirement … just because I thought it'd be neat to capture," said Pennell.

"I realized that day 'I think I'm going to have to make a movie about this man."

Roots on north side

Characters Inc. was started by Sexsmith, a teacher at Nashwaaksis Middle School, in the 1990s.

The troupe was made up of students from the school on the north side of Fredericton, along with other theatrical young people in the city.

Pennell said the troupe gave many youngsters, himself included, opportunities they wouldn't have had otherwise.

"I don't think many people really appreciate the opportunities things like Characters give us at the time," Pennell said.

"I was 17 years old, performing in front of 4,000 people. I got to meet the prime minister and I got to travel all over the world performing before the age of 20."

Playing with others

Characters Inc. performing before the 1991 Major League Baseball all-star game in Toronto. (We Are Characters Inc.)

Pennell said the film was so personal to him that he decided to work with fellow filmmaker Christine McLean.

She would keep him grounded and tell him when a anecdote or scene in the film wouldn't work.

"I really wanted to have somebody involved who was not connected to the group and was there to guide me," Pennell said.

"To say things like 'Oh, this doesn't play well for a generic audience, this is a little too personal.' So it became a real asset."

Coming home

We Are Characters Inc. will screen Sunday at the Charlotte Street Art Centre in Fredericton.

Pennell, who now lives in Halifax, said it was important for him to screen his film at Silver Wave, his hometown festival.

"There are great filmmakers in this province and it's always an honour to be at Silver Wave," he said.

"I've had several films in the past at Silverwave and it's such a great experience because I think we have to honour ourselves before other people will even look at us."

Pennell said he hopes to find a home for the film, and talks have occurred about distribution. He admitted it's an uphill battle.

"There's so much work that goes into it and the last thing you want to do is have it not be seen, or not have a home,"

Lasting legacy

'Some people became artists and some people became performers and musicians, but a lot of people, they never followed the arts, but Characters really made an impact on them in other ways,' says Pennell. (We Are Characters Inc.)

While the troupe disbanded in 1997, Pennell said, it's had a lasting impact on the lives of its former members.

"Either it made them a better public speaker, it gave them confidence, or it gave them friendships, or they met their spouse or whatever their story may be," Pennell said.

"Some people became artists and some people became performers and musicians, but a lot of people they never followed the arts, but Characters really made an impact on them in other ways."

We Are Characters Inc. will be screened at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Charlotte Street Arts Centre.