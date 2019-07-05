Extreme water hazard: pothole golf stunt shows off bad road

It gives a whole new meaning to a-hole-in-one.

Tammey McLean has created Facebook videos to show off the state of Watson Settlement Road, with potholes so deep and numerous there would be no trouble coming in under par.

"The potholes are everywhere," McLean said.

I've got the best 99-hole golf course in the whole world out here. - Tammey McLean

She lives at an intersection of two dirt roads and another that ends in a dirt road. The settlement is 14 kilometres from Woodstock.

"None of them are fixed," McLean said. "As of today they are still full of potholes."

99 holes of golf

To demonstrate just how bad things are right now, McLean posted videos of herself on Facebook playing her version of pothole golf.

"I've got the best 99-hole golf course in the whole world out here," McLean said in the video, using a softball because the holes are so big.

In a second video, McLean dangles a toy fishing rod into a pothole, hoping to catch a big one. She says she and her neighbours are trying to keep a sense of humour about the situation, but it's tough.

This woman is playing a new type of golf to make use of pesky potholes on her road. 0:44

"The driving experience is really bad," McLean said. "I've already had to replace the sway bars and wheel bearings on my car."

'Patching it doesn't do any good'

She says calls to her local MLA Stewart Fairgrieve didn't help much either. McLean said he told her if there was money left over from doing other road repairs in the riding, it might get used for the road repair.

"The thing is, it's gotta get done," McLean said.

"My son got his permit and its really hard to teach him how to drive when you're swerving in and out of potholes."

A video posted by McLean on Facebook shows only one section of the road she and others travel daily.

"All they do is patch it. And patching it doesn't do any good," she said.

Tammey McLean is trying to keep a sense of humour as she and her neighbours deal with worsening road conditions in Watson Settlement. (Tammey McLean/Facebook)

McLean said the road needs to be resurfaced with chip seal, something she says hasn't been done in the 17 years she's lived there.

"In the wintertime, when the frost takes it down, you're on a ... like a Dukes of Hazzard jumping surface you know, just jumping one jump after another, just going through the road."

All roads bad

Tammey McLean said there are potholes like this everywhere on the Watson Settlement Road. (Tammey McLean/Facebook) McLean said it doesn't matter which way they travel, the dirt or paved road, they're all in bad shape.

"I would like to see at least if they could do anything, come out here, patch this road and help us out here," she said.

CBC News contacted Fairgrieve and the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure for comment, but did not receive a response.

In the meantime, McLean says she is going to try to keep her sense of humour intact.