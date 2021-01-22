Unusually late freeze means many waterways are still unsafe

As a passionate ice fisherman, there isn't much that can keep Ron Estey from his favourite hobby — except maybe this year's ice conditions.

"I'm almost 40 years old and I've never seen the ice like this," he said. "It's just been a terrible year for ice production."

While some bodies of water "in the back country" may have four to six inches of ice, most waterways still aren't safe, says Estey.

"I would definitely use extreme caution anywhere in the southern part of the province right now."

Estey is the moderator of the New Brunswick Ice Fishing page on Facebook and has travelled the province and beyond for ice fishing.

While he has managed to do some ice fishing already, including last week at Killarney Lake in Fredericton, most of his favourite spots are far from ready.

Ron Estey managed to catch this brook trout last week at Killarney Lake. (Submitted by Ron Estey)

Glancing out his work window aboard the Belleisle Bay ferry, he said many waterways froze for the first time this week.

"We haven't had a freeze up in the bay until just this week," said Estey, adding that he could still see open areas on the bay from his vantage point.

"The river system is definitely not safe," he said.

Estey, who lives in Hammondvale near Sussex, said his threshold for ice fishing is a minimum of four inches (10 cm) of ice. He's been keeping a pretty close eye on the two-week weather forecast and he's hopeful that continuing cold temperatures will mean the ice will be thick enough in a few days.

The Hammond River Angling Association posted this on their Facebook page last week. The post said clear blue ice is the strongest and safest. It forms when the temperature has been at least -8ºC for three consecutive weeks. The colder it gets, the faster blue ice will form. (Facebook)

Snowmobilers are also being warned about unsafe conditions.

Ross Antworth, the general manager of the New Brunswick Federation of Snowmobile Clubs, says the responsibility lies with individual operators to ensure the ice is safe before they venture out.

"Snowmobilers are responsible to check ice crossings themselves," he said Friday. "This has always been the case, and with a late start to winter and unseasonably warm temperatures, we would caution anybody, before they put themselves, or their snowmobile, on any ice."

With such a late start to the ice season, this isn't exactly a great year to launch a new ice fishing business.

But that's exactly what Brett O'Neill has done.

O'Neill owns The Shacks, which rents out fishing huts at the Renforth ice fishing village in Rothesay — or it would if there was enough ice.

Brett O'Neill, owner of The Shacks ice-fishing rentals, is hoping he'll be in business after a few more days of cold weather. (Submitted by Brett O'Neill)

He has three huts that come with everything one would need to give ice fishing a try — holes, poles, bait, and wood for the stove.

O'Neill, who operates the business with his girlfriend, Maya Dempsey, is disappointed that the start of his first season is delayed, but he's hopeful that with a few more days of cold temperatures, they will still have two solid months of operations.

"I don't know if anybody's out there yet right now. It wouldn't surprise me if people were out there tomorrow or the day after. That wouldn't surprise me one bit … Somebody has to be the tester."

Ecological impact

The late freezing of waterways could also have an effect on the ecosystem, explained Tommi Linnansaari, a fish ecologist and associate professor at the University of New Brunswick.

The normal accumulation of ice and snow provides a more predictable environment for the aquatic world beneath, explained Linnansaari. With a solid ice surface and a decent layer of snow, temperatures are stable and the amount of light is reduced.

Fish ecologist Tommi Linnansaari, seen here tracking fish that have been surgically implanted with a small microchip, said there may be ecological implications to the late freeze-over of waterways. (Submitted by Tommi Linnansaari)

Linnansaari said aquatic creatures "have evolved through eons of time with conditions where ice cover is the norm."

They assume those conditions will continue and they prepare for winter accordingly, often slowing their metabolism and food intake.

Warmer temperatures and more light lead them to be more active, thereby expending more energy, he explained.

"So there might be repercussions to the energy balance of the fish."

Linnansaari likens it to battery life. He said fish have a finite wintertime battery life.

"Some may basically run out of battery, so they'll die. That would be the extreme outcome."

The Renforth Fishing Village in Rothesay often sees more than a hundred fishing shacks on the ice during a regular season. (CBC)

He said some fish species are more at risk than others, particularly the ones that are "completely inactive" in the winter — species like yellow perch and minnow-type fish.

Warmer winter temperatures may also have further implications on the food chain, said Linnansaari.

Warmer water temperatures could trigger certain invertebrates to hatch earlier, creating a "temporal mismatch," which means that they may not be available as a food source for species that count on them at critical stages of their development — salmon hatchlings in June, for example.

"These are the sorts of things that we don't know yet if they'll manifest, but it's conceivable that that is what is going to happen," he said.